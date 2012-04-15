April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Ujpest 2 Honved 0
Fehervar 4 Vasas Budapest 1
Saturday, April 14
Ferencvaros 2 Gyor ETO 2
Kecskemeti TE 2 Zalaegerszeg 0
Papa 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Paks 0 Debrecen 0
Siofok 2 Pecs 1
Friday, April 13
Kaposvar 3 Diosgyor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 24 16 8 0 48 17 56
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 24 17 3 4 47 25 54
3 Fehervar 24 15 3 6 46 18 48
-------------------------
4 Honved 24 11 6 7 39 29 39
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 24 11 5 8 43 33 38
6 Diosgyor 24 10 4 10 34 33 34
7 Pecs 24 8 10 6 31 34 34
8 Paks 24 8 8 8 36 40 32
9 Ferencvaros 24 8 6 10 26 25 30
10 Siofok 24 7 9 8 26 33 30
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 24 6 9 9 28 32 27
12 Ujpest 24 7 4 13 29 41 25
13 Kaposvar 24 4 12 8 29 37 24
14 Papa 24 6 5 13 22 34 23
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 24 4 8 12 24 42 20
16 Zalaegerszeg 24 0 8 16 21 56 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation