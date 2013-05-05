May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Paks 1 Ferencvaros 3
Ujpest 1 Gyor ETO 2
Saturday, May 4
Honved 2 Papa 0
Diosgyor 3 Debrecen 3
Egri FC 2 Pecs 3
Siofok 2 Kaposvar 1
Friday, May 3
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Kecskemeti TE 1
Fehervar 2 MTK Hungaria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gyor ETO 26 16 7 3 52 29 55
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 26 14 6 6 43 18 48
3 MTK Hungaria 26 13 6 7 39 26 45
-------------------------
4 Honved 26 12 6 8 40 33 42
-------------------------
5 Ferencvaros 26 11 9 6 44 31 42
6 Debrecen 26 12 4 10 40 28 40
7 Kecskemeti TE 26 10 8 8 36 34 38
8 Ujpest 26 9 8 9 35 36 35
9 Paks 26 8 11 7 39 33 35
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 26 8 10 8 30 25 34
11 Diosgyor 26 8 9 9 26 34 33
12 Kaposvar 26 9 5 12 30 33 32
13 Pecs 26 8 7 11 29 39 31
14 Papa 26 6 6 14 18 41 24
-------------------------
15 Siofok 26 5 4 17 28 57 19
16 Egri FC 26 3 6 17 21 53 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation