April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Bekescsaba 0 Diosgyor 0
Honved 2 Videoton FC 1
Debrecen 2 Ferencvaros 1
Paks 4 MTK Hungaria 1
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Vasas Budapest 3 Ujpest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Ferencvaros 27 21 2 4 57 15 65
-------------------------
2 MTK Hungaria 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
3 Debrecen 27 11 9 7 41 30 42
-------------------------
4 Ujpest 27 10 10 7 35 28 40
-------------------------
5 Videoton FC 27 12 3 12 29 27 39
6 Paks 26 11 6 9 34 28 39
7 Honved 27 10 7 10 34 30 37
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 9 10 8 24 31 37
9 Diosgyor 27 8 7 12 30 38 31
10 Vasas Budapest 27 7 3 17 24 46 24
-------------------------
11 Puskas Akademia FC 27 5 9 13 29 44 24
12 Bekescsaba 27 5 7 15 22 48 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation