Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Egri FC 0 Kecskemeti TE 2 Paks 0 Gyor ETO 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Kaposvar 0 Ujpest 1 Papa 1 Friday, October 5 Honved 0 Pecs 1 Diosgyor 2 MTK Hungaria 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 10 7 2 1 23 9 23 ------------------------- 2 Debrecen 9 6 1 2 16 7 19 3 MTK Hungaria 10 5 3 2 15 10 18 ------------------------- 4 Diosgyor 10 5 2 3 9 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Honved 10 5 1 4 17 16 16 6 Fehervar 9 4 3 2 10 7 15 7 Ferencvaros 9 3 4 2 12 9 13 8 Ujpest 10 3 4 3 12 11 13 9 Szombathelyi Haladas 10 3 3 4 14 11 12 10 Pecs 10 3 3 4 10 12 12 11 Kecskemeti TE 10 3 2 5 12 16 11 12 Paks 10 2 5 3 14 13 11 13 Kaposvar 10 2 4 4 9 15 10 14 Egri FC 10 2 3 5 8 15 9 ------------------------- 15 Papa 10 2 3 5 9 18 9 16 Siofok 9 0 3 6 7 18 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Fehervar v Ferencvaros (1430) Siofok v Debrecen (1630)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.