Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Honved 3 Debrecen 3
Saturday, August 1
Diosgyor 1 Videoton FC 2
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Paks 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 MTK Hungaria 2
Ujpest 2 Bekescsaba 0
Vasas Budapest 0 Ferencvaros 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
2 Ujpest 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Honved 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
-------------------------
5 Paks 3 1 1 1 4 1 4
6 MTK Hungaria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
7 Puskas Akademia FC 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Videoton FC 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
10 Diosgyor 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
-------------------------
11 Vasas Budapest 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
12 Bekescsaba 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation