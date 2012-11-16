Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 Papa 2 Diosgyor 2 Ujpest 4 Siofok 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 14 9 4 1 30 13 31 ------------------------- 2 Debrecen 14 8 1 5 22 13 25 3 MTK Hungaria 14 7 4 3 23 17 25 ------------------------- 4 Fehervar 14 7 3 4 20 13 24 ------------------------- 5 Honved 14 6 3 5 23 21 21 6 Ferencvaros 14 5 6 3 21 18 21 7 Ujpest 15 5 5 5 23 20 20 8 Diosgyor 15 5 5 5 13 17 20 9 Kaposvar 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 10 Kecskemeti TE 14 5 3 6 17 20 18 11 Pecs 14 4 6 4 14 15 18 12 Papa 15 4 5 6 15 23 17 13 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 4 4 6 18 15 16 14 Paks 14 3 7 4 18 17 16 ------------------------- 15 Egri FC 14 2 5 7 10 22 11 16 Siofok 15 1 3 11 11 31 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Gyor ETO v Egri FC (1300) Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1500) Kecskemeti TE v Paks (1500) Pecs v Fehervar (1730) Sunday, November 18 Kaposvar v Ferencvaros (1530) Honved v Szombathelyi Haladas (1730)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.