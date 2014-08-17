Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Diosgyor 2 Kecskemeti TE 1 Gyor ETO 0 Ferencvaros 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Pecs 1 Saturday, August 16 Dunaujvaros PASE 1 Papa 1 MTK Hungaria 2 Honved 0 Nyiregyhaza 0 Fehervar 2 Ujpest 1 Debrecen 0 Friday, August 15 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Paks 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fehervar 4 4 0 0 11 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Paks 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 3 Diosgyor 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 ------------------------- 4 MTK Hungaria 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 6 Papa 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 7 Ferencvaros 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 8 Debrecen 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 9 Szombathelyi Haladas 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 10 Nyiregyhaza 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 11 Gyor ETO 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 12 Honved 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 13 Pecs 4 0 3 1 4 8 3 14 Puskas Akademia FC 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Dunaujvaros PASE 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 16 Kecskemeti TE 4 0 0 4 4 9 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8