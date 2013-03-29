Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Kaposvar 3 Papa 0 Fehervar 6 Siofok 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 19 13 5 1 39 17 44 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 20 10 5 5 35 15 35 3 MTK Hungaria 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 ------------------------- 4 Debrecen 19 10 2 7 28 19 32 ------------------------- 5 Ferencvaros 19 8 7 4 31 24 31 6 Honved 19 8 4 7 30 29 28 7 Diosgyor 19 7 7 5 19 20 28 8 Kaposvar 20 7 5 8 23 25 26 9 Paks 19 6 8 5 30 22 26 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 6 7 6 25 20 25 11 Kecskemeti TE 19 6 6 7 24 28 24 12 Ujpest 19 5 7 7 26 30 22 13 Pecs 19 5 7 7 20 26 22 14 Papa 20 5 5 10 16 33 20 ------------------------- 15 Egri FC 19 2 5 12 15 35 11 16 Siofok 20 2 3 15 17 46 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 MTK Hungaria v Honved (1200) Paks v Szombathelyi Haladas (1400) Kecskemeti TE v Pecs (1400) Ferencvaros v Egri FC (1630) Sunday, March 31 Debrecen v Ujpest (1430) Gyor ETO v Diosgyor (1630)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.