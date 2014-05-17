Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Honved 0 MTK Hungaria 2 Diosgyor 3 Pecs 0 Kaposvar 0 Gyor ETO 5 Paks 4 Papa 0 Ujpest 6 Kecskemeti TE 1 Friday, May 16 Puskas Akademia FC Debrecen Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Debrecen 28 17 8 3 65 31 59 ------------------------- 2 Gyor ETO 29 17 8 4 53 32 59 3 Fehervar 28 15 6 7 50 29 51 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 28 15 6 7 44 33 51 ------------------------- 5 Diosgyor 29 12 10 7 44 37 46 6 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 12 9 7 36 29 45 7 Pecs 29 12 8 9 40 37 44 8 MTK Hungaria 29 10 7 12 40 36 37 9 Kecskemeti TE 29 9 9 11 35 49 36 10 Paks 29 8 10 11 39 40 34 11 Honved 29 9 6 14 35 39 33 12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 45 49 32 13 Papa 29 8 6 15 30 49 30 14 Puskas Akademia FC 28 7 7 14 34 49 28 ------------------------- 15 Mezokoevesd-Zsory SE 28 6 5 17 26 46 23 R16 Kaposvar 29 4 7 18 21 52 19 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 16 Puskas Akademia FC v Debrecen (1710) Postponed Sunday, May 18 Szombathelyi Haladas v Ferencvaros (1430) Mezokovesd-Zsory SE v Fehervar (1630)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.