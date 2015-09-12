Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Bekescsaba 1 Diosgyor 1
Honved 0 Vasas Budapest 1
Debrecen 1 MTK Hungaria 0
Paks 2 Videoton FC 0
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Ujpest 1 Ferencvaros 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 8 8 0 0 19 3 24
-------------------------
2 Szombathelyi Haladas 8 4 3 1 7 5 15
3 MTK Hungaria 8 4 1 3 11 7 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 8 3 3 2 12 10 12
-------------------------
5 Paks 8 3 2 3 10 6 11
6 Debrecen 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
7 Ujpest 8 2 4 2 10 8 10
8 Puskas Akademia FC 8 2 4 2 7 7 10
9 Vasas Budapest 8 3 0 5 7 10 9
10 Diosgyor 8 2 2 4 8 16 8
-------------------------
11 Videoton FC 8 2 0 6 5 11 6
12 Bekescsaba 8 1 1 6 6 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation