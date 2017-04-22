April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Debrecen 4 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Gyirmot 2 Ferencvaros 3
Mezokovesd 1 Ujpest 3
MTK Hungaria 1 Videoton FC 1
Paks 0 Diosgyor 1
Vasas Budapest 1 Honved 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Honved 28 15 5 8 41 26 50
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 28 14 8 6 53 24 50
3 Vasas Budapest 28 14 5 9 44 31 47
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 28 11 9 8 45 38 42
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 11 6 11 36 38 39
6 Ujpest 28 9 12 7 44 42 39
7 Paks 28 9 11 8 32 31 38
8 Mezokoevesd 28 9 8 11 31 41 35
9 Debrecen 28 9 7 12 34 37 34
10 MTK Hungaria 28 7 11 10 21 29 32
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 28 9 4 15 33 51 31
12 Gyirmot 28 4 8 16 17 43 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation