Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Gyor ETO 2 Puskas Akademia FC 2 Fehervar 1 Honved 2 Saturday, October 26 Debrecen 2 Papa 2 Ferencvaros 1 Mezokovesd-Zsory SE 1 Kecskemeti TE 3 Paks 1 Pecs 3 Kaposvar 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Diosgyor 2 Friday, October 25 MTK Hungaria 0 Ujpest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fehervar 12 9 1 2 27 8 28 ------------------------- 2 Diosgyor 12 7 4 1 22 10 25 3 Debrecen 12 7 3 2 28 13 24 ------------------------- 4 Honved 12 6 2 4 19 14 20 ------------------------- 5 Ferencvaros 12 6 2 4 17 16 20 6 Gyor ETO 12 5 5 2 21 13 20 7 Szombathelyi Haladas 12 5 5 2 20 15 20 8 Paks 12 4 3 5 16 20 15 9 Kecskemeti TE 12 4 3 5 17 23 15 10 Pecs 12 4 2 6 19 23 14 11 Papa 12 4 2 6 14 18 14 12 Ujpest 12 3 4 5 17 19 13 13 MTK Hungaria 12 3 2 7 12 14 11 14 Puskas Akademia FC 12 3 2 7 13 24 11 ------------------------- 15 Mezokoevesd-Zsory SE 12 3 2 7 15 27 11 16 Kaposvar 12 1 2 9 10 30 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.