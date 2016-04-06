April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 6
Diosgyor 2 Puskas Akademia FC 1
Ferencvaros 5 Paks 2
MTK Hungaria 3 Bekescsaba 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Vasas Budapest 1
Ujpest 2 Honved 0
Tuesday, April 5
Videoton FC 1 Debrecen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Ferencvaros 28 22 2 4 62 17 68
-------------------------
2 MTK Hungaria 27 13 7 7 36 27 46
3 Ujpest 28 11 10 7 37 28 43
-------------------------
4 Videoton FC 28 13 3 12 30 27 42
-------------------------
5 Debrecen 28 11 9 8 41 31 42
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 10 10 8 26 32 40
7 Paks 27 11 6 10 36 33 39
8 Honved 28 10 7 11 34 32 37
9 Diosgyor 28 9 7 12 32 39 34
10 Vasas Budapest 28 7 3 18 25 48 24
-------------------------
11 Puskas Akademia FC 28 5 9 14 30 46 24
12 Bekescsaba 28 5 7 16 22 51 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation