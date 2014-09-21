Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 21 Debrecen 0 Kecskemeti TE 0 Ujpest 2 Ferencvaros 1 Saturday, September 20 Diosgyor 2 Honved 1 MTK Hungaria 2 Dunaujvaros PASE 0 Nyiregyhaza 2 Gyor ETO 3 Puskas Akademia FC 3 Papa 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Fehervar 2 Friday, September 19 Pecs 1 Paks 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fehervar 8 8 0 0 23 2 24 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 8 6 0 2 12 9 18 3 Diosgyor 7 5 2 0 13 6 17 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 8 5 0 3 13 8 15 ------------------------- 5 Paks 7 4 3 0 13 3 15 6 Ujpest 8 3 4 1 6 5 13 7 Gyor ETO 7 3 1 3 12 12 10 8 Honved 8 3 1 4 8 8 10 9 Debrecen 8 2 3 3 5 6 9 10 Nyiregyhaza 8 2 2 4 8 12 8 11 Papa 8 2 2 4 5 13 8 12 Pecs 8 1 4 3 9 13 7 13 Kecskemeti TE 7 1 2 4 6 10 5 14 Puskas Akademia FC 8 1 2 5 8 13 5 ------------------------- 15 Szombathelyi Haladas 8 1 1 6 3 13 4 16 Dunaujvaros PASE 8 0 3 5 4 15 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)