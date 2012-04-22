April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 22
Debrecen 3 Kaposvar 0
Gyor ETO 2 Diosgyor 0
Saturday, April 21
Ferencvaros 2 Kecskemeti TE 1
Pecs 1 Paks 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Ujpest 1
Vasas Budapest 1 Papa 1
Zalaegerszeg 0 Fehervar 2
Friday, April 20
Honved 3 Siofok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 25 17 8 0 51 17 59
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 25 18 3 4 49 25 57
3 Fehervar 25 16 3 6 48 18 51
-------------------------
4 Honved 25 12 6 7 42 30 42
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 25 11 5 9 44 35 38
6 Paks 25 9 8 8 38 41 35
7 Diosgyor 25 10 4 11 34 35 34
8 Pecs 25 8 10 7 32 36 34
9 Ferencvaros 25 9 6 10 28 26 33
10 Siofok 25 7 9 9 27 36 30
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 6 10 9 29 33 28
12 Ujpest 25 7 5 13 30 42 26
13 Papa 25 6 6 13 23 35 24
14 Kaposvar 25 4 12 9 29 40 24
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 25 4 9 12 25 43 21
R16 Zalaegerszeg 25 0 8 17 21 58 8
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation