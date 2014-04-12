April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
Diosgyor 1 Kaposvar 0
Ferencvaros 1 Puskas Akademia FC 0
Mezokovesd-Zsory SE 2 Paks 2
MTK Hungaria 5 Debrecen 2
Fehervar 2 Papa 2
Friday, April 11
Pecs 0 Ujpest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 24 14 7 3 52 29 49
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 23 11 8 4 38 28 41
3 Fehervar 24 11 6 7 42 27 39
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 24 11 6 7 38 32 39
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 24 10 9 5 38 30 39
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 10 8 5 32 25 38
7 Pecs 24 9 7 8 34 32 34
8 Honved 23 9 6 8 33 27 33
9 Papa 24 8 6 10 28 35 30
10 Kecskemeti TE 23 7 9 7 29 34 30
11 Ujpest 24 7 8 9 37 38 29
12 Puskas Akademia FC 24 7 6 11 31 42 27
13 MTK Hungaria 24 6 7 11 30 32 25
14 Mezokoevesd-Zsory SE 24 6 5 13 25 41 23
-------------------------
15 Paks 24 4 9 11 28 40 21
16 Kaposvar 24 3 7 14 19 42 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 13
Szombathelyi Haladas v Honved (1430)
Gyor ETO v Kecskemeti TE (1630)