Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship match on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Paks 1 Nyiregyhaza 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fehervar 17 14 2 1 40 6 44
-------------------------
2 MTK Hungaria 17 12 0 5 25 17 36
3 Diosgyor 17 9 5 3 27 19 32
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 17 9 4 4 26 12 31
-------------------------
5 Ferencvaros 17 9 4 4 26 15 31
6 Paks 17 7 7 3 26 14 28
7 Ujpest 17 7 7 3 16 12 28
8 Puskas Akademia FC 17 7 3 7 19 20 24
9 Gyor ETO 17 6 5 6 25 21 23
10 Kecskemeti TE 17 6 4 7 18 21 22
11 Nyiregyhaza 17 4 3 10 18 27 15
12 Papa 17 3 5 9 8 29 14
13 Honved 17 3 4 10 12 22 13
14 Dunaujvaros PASE * 17 3 5 9 15 32 13
-------------------------
15 Szombathelyi Haladas 17 3 2 12 8 24 11
16 Pecs 17 2 4 11 16 34 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation