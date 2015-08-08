Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Bekescsaba 0 Vasas Budapest 2
MTK Hungaria 5 Diosgyor 0
Paks 3 Honved 1
Ujpest 2 Puskas Akademia FC 2
Videoton FC 1 Ferencvaros 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 4 4 0 0 10 2 12
-------------------------
2 Ujpest 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
3 MTK Hungaria 4 2 1 1 9 4 7
-------------------------
4 Paks 4 2 1 1 7 2 7
-------------------------
5 Honved 4 2 1 1 7 7 7
6 Debrecen 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
7 Puskas Akademia FC 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Vasas Budapest 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
10 Videoton FC 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 4 1 0 3 4 11 3
12 Bekescsaba 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Debrecen v Szombathelyi Haladas (1815)