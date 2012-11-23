Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Kaposvar 0 MTK Hungaria 0 Pecs 1 Paks 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 15 10 4 1 32 14 34 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 16 8 5 3 25 17 29 3 Debrecen 15 8 1 6 22 15 25 ------------------------- 4 Fehervar 15 7 4 4 20 13 25 ------------------------- 5 Kaposvar 16 6 5 5 16 18 23 6 Honved 15 6 4 5 24 22 22 7 Ferencvaros 15 5 6 4 21 19 21 8 Ujpest 15 5 5 5 23 20 20 9 Diosgyor 15 5 5 5 13 17 20 10 Paks 16 4 8 4 22 19 20 11 Kecskemeti TE 15 5 4 6 18 21 19 12 Pecs 16 4 7 5 15 18 19 13 Szombathelyi Haladas 15 4 5 6 19 16 17 14 Papa 15 4 5 6 15 23 17 ------------------------- 15 Egri FC 15 2 5 8 11 24 11 16 Siofok 15 1 3 11 11 31 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Gyor ETO v Debrecen (1300) Egri FC v Szombathelyi Haladas (1500) Kecskemeti TE v Ferencvaros (1500) Honved v Siofok (1730) Sunday, November 25 Ujpest v Diosgyor (1530) Papa v Fehervar (1730)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.