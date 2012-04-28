April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Diosgyor 0 Debrecen 2
Kaposvar 1 Pecs 0
Papa 0 Zalaegerszeg 1
Siofok 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Ujpest 2 Vasas Budapest 0
Friday, April 27
Paks 2 Honved 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 26 18 8 0 53 17 62
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 25 18 3 4 49 25 57
3 Fehervar 25 16 3 6 48 18 51
-------------------------
4 Honved 26 12 6 8 43 32 42
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 25 11 5 9 44 35 38
6 Paks 26 10 8 8 40 42 38
7 Diosgyor 26 10 4 12 34 37 34
8 Pecs 26 8 10 8 32 37 34
9 Ferencvaros 25 9 6 10 28 26 33
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 26 7 10 9 31 33 31
11 Siofok 26 7 9 10 27 38 30
12 Ujpest 26 8 5 13 32 42 29
13 Kaposvar 26 5 12 9 30 40 27
14 Papa 26 6 6 14 23 36 24
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 26 4 9 13 25 45 21
R16 Zalaegerszeg 26 1 8 17 22 58 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Fehervar v Ferencvaros (1400)
Kecskemeti TE v Gyor ETO (1600)