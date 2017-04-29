Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Honved 1 Gyirmot 0 Diosgyor 2 Vasas Budapest 1 Ferencvaros 3 Mezokovesd 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Paks 0 Ujpest 1 MTK Hungaria 2 Videoton FC 3 Debrecen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 29 16 5 8 42 26 53 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 29 15 8 6 56 26 53 3 Vasas Budapest 29 14 5 10 45 33 47 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 29 12 9 8 48 39 45 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 29 12 6 11 38 38 42 6 Ujpest 29 9 12 8 45 44 39 7 Paks 29 9 11 9 32 33 38 8 Mezokoevesd 29 9 8 12 32 44 35 9 MTK Hungaria 29 8 11 10 23 30 35 10 Diosgyor 29 10 4 15 35 52 34 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 29 9 7 13 36 40 34 R12 Gyirmot 29 4 8 17 17 44 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A