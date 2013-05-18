May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Egri FC 1 Ujpest 2 Ferencvaros 2 MTK Hungaria 0 Siofok 1 Pecs 0 Fehervar 2 Kaposvar 1 Friday, May 17 Paks 1 Debrecen 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Papa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Gyor ETO 27 17 7 3 53 29 58 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 28 15 6 7 46 21 51 3 MTK Hungaria 28 14 6 8 40 28 48 ------------------------- 4 Debrecen 28 14 4 10 44 30 46 ------------------------- 5 Honved 27 13 6 8 44 35 45 6 Ferencvaros 28 12 9 7 46 32 45 7 Kecskemeti TE 27 11 8 8 39 35 41 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 10 10 8 34 26 40 9 Ujpest 28 10 8 10 39 41 38 10 Paks 28 8 11 9 40 36 35 11 Diosgyor 27 8 10 9 27 35 34 12 Kaposvar 28 9 6 13 32 36 33 13 Pecs 28 8 7 13 29 42 31 14 Papa 28 7 6 15 25 44 27 ------------------------- 15 Siofok 28 6 4 18 30 60 22 R16 Egri FC 28 3 6 19 23 61 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Diosgyor v Kecskemeti TE (1430) Honved v Gyor ETO (1630)