April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 12
MTK Hungaria 1 Paks 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Ferencvaros 29 23 2 4 64 18 71
-------------------------
2 MTK Hungaria 29 14 8 7 37 27 50
3 Debrecen 29 12 9 8 42 31 45
-------------------------
4 Ujpest 29 11 11 7 39 30 44
-------------------------
5 Videoton FC 29 13 4 12 32 29 43
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 29 11 10 8 27 32 43
7 Paks 29 11 6 12 36 35 39
8 Honved 29 10 7 12 35 34 37
9 Diosgyor 29 9 8 12 32 39 35
10 Vasas Budapest 29 7 4 18 27 50 25
-------------------------
11 Puskas Akademia FC 29 5 10 14 32 48 25
12 Bekescsaba 29 5 7 17 22 52 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Honved v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600)
Debrecen v Ujpest (1600)
Paks v Videoton FC (1600)
Puskas Akademia FC v Bekescsaba (1600)
Vasas Budapest v Diosgyor (1600)
Ferencvaros v MTK Hungaria (1830)