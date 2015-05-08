Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 MTK Hungaria 1 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Nyiregyhaza 2 Ujpest 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fehervar 26 21 4 1 62 10 67 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 27 17 3 7 37 23 54 3 Ferencvaros 26 16 6 4 44 18 54 ------------------------- 4 Debrecen 26 13 7 6 34 18 46 ------------------------- 5 Paks 26 11 9 6 37 25 42 6 Ujpest 27 11 9 7 31 24 42 7 Diosgyor 26 10 8 8 36 34 38 8 Kecskemeti TE 26 10 8 8 30 29 38 9 Puskas Akademia FC 27 9 5 13 27 32 32 10 Gyor ETO 26 8 8 10 34 33 32 11 Nyiregyhaza 27 8 6 13 30 42 30 12 Pecs 26 5 7 14 26 47 22 13 Honved 26 4 9 13 21 34 21 14 Dunaujvaros PASE * 26 5 6 15 25 45 20 ------------------------- 15 Szombathelyi Haladas 26 5 4 17 18 47 19 16 Papa 26 4 7 15 14 45 19 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Dunaujvaros PASE v Diosgyor (1200) Honved v Kecskemeti TE (1400) Gyor ETO v Szombathelyi Haladas (1630) Papa v Pecs (1630) Sunday, May 10 Ferencvaros v Debrecen (1430) Paks v Fehervar (1630)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.