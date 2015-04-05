April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 5
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Honved 3
Ujpest 0 Fehervar 1
Saturday, April 4
Diosgyor 1 Paks 2
Dunaujvaros PASE 3 Nyiregyhaza 0
Gyor ETO 1 Kecskemeti TE 1
MTK Hungaria 3 Papa 0
Pecs 0 Debrecen 0
Friday, April 3
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Ferencvaros 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fehervar 22 17 4 1 47 8 55
-------------------------
2 MTK Hungaria 22 15 0 7 33 21 45
3 Ferencvaros 22 13 5 4 34 16 44
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 22 11 6 5 28 14 39
-------------------------
5 Paks 22 10 7 5 34 22 37
6 Kecskemeti TE 22 10 5 7 27 25 35
7 Diosgyor 22 9 7 6 32 27 34
8 Ujpest 22 7 9 6 19 19 30
9 Gyor ETO 22 7 8 7 30 27 29
10 Puskas Akademia FC 22 7 5 10 22 26 26
11 Nyiregyhaza 22 6 4 12 21 33 22
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 22 5 3 14 15 31 18
13 Honved 22 4 6 12 18 30 18
14 Pecs 22 4 6 12 22 38 18
-------------------------
15 Papa 22 4 6 12 11 36 18
16 Dunaujvaros PASE * 22 4 5 13 18 38 16
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation