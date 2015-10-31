Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Debrecen 0 Honved 0
Bekescsaba 1 Ujpest 3
Ferencvaros 5 Vasas Budapest 1
MTK Hungaria 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Paks 4 Puskas Akademia FC 2
Videoton FC 2 Diosgyor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 14 13 1 0 32 6 40
-------------------------
2 Paks 14 7 4 3 21 12 25
3 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 6 6 2 12 10 24
-------------------------
4 MTK Hungaria 14 6 4 4 19 14 22
-------------------------
5 Debrecen 14 5 6 3 21 14 21
6 Ujpest 14 4 6 4 18 16 18
7 Videoton FC 14 6 0 8 16 17 18
8 Honved 14 4 5 5 16 18 17
9 Diosgyor 14 4 3 7 15 25 15
10 Puskas Akademia FC 14 2 6 6 16 21 12
-------------------------
11 Vasas Budapest 14 3 1 10 10 22 10
12 Bekescsaba 14 2 2 10 12 33 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation