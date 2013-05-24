UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 24 Papa 0 Siofok 1 Ujpest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Gyor ETO 28 17 7 4 53 31 58 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 28 15 6 7 46 21 51 3 MTK Hungaria 28 14 6 8 40 28 48 ------------------------- 4 Honved 28 14 6 8 46 35 48 ------------------------- 5 Debrecen 28 14 4 10 44 30 46 6 Ferencvaros 28 12 9 7 46 32 45 7 Szombathelyi Haladas 29 11 10 8 35 26 43 8 Kecskemeti TE 28 11 8 9 40 37 41 9 Ujpest 29 10 8 11 39 42 38 10 Diosgyor 28 9 10 9 29 36 37 11 Paks 28 8 11 9 40 36 35 12 Kaposvar 28 9 6 13 32 36 33 13 Pecs 28 8 7 13 29 42 31 14 Papa 29 7 6 16 25 45 27 ------------------------- 15 Siofok 29 7 4 18 31 60 25 R16 Egri FC 28 3 6 19 23 61 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 25 Kaposvar v Paks (1200) Honved v Egri FC (1400) Gyor ETO v MTK Hungaria (1400) Sunday, May 26 Debrecen v Ferencvaros (1430) Kecskemeti TE v Fehervar (1630) Monday, May 27 Pecs v Diosgyor (1630)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)