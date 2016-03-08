March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 8
Vasas Budapest 0 Debrecen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 23 18 2 3 47 12 56
-------------------------
2 Debrecen 24 10 9 5 39 25 39
3 Videoton FC 23 12 1 10 26 22 37
-------------------------
4 Ujpest 23 9 9 5 31 23 36
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 9 8 6 21 23 35
6 MTK Hungaria 22 9 7 6 27 22 34
7 Paks 22 9 6 7 27 23 33
8 Honved 23 7 7 9 27 28 28
9 Diosgyor 23 6 6 11 25 36 24
10 Vasas Budapest 24 6 3 15 20 38 21
-------------------------
11 Puskas Akademia FC 23 4 7 12 26 38 19
12 Bekescsaba 23 4 5 14 20 46 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 9
Puskas Akademia FC v Paks (1500)
Bekescsaba v Ferencvaros (1700)
Diosgyor v Videoton FC (1700)
MTK Hungaria v Honved (1700)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Ujpest (1700)
Saturday, March 12
Debrecen v Honved (1430)
MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1430)
Paks v Vasas Budapest (1430)
Ujpest v Diosgyor (1430)
Videoton FC v Bekescsaba (1430)
Ferencvaros v Puskas Akademia FC (1700)