March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 8 Vasas Budapest 0 Debrecen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 23 18 2 3 47 12 56 ------------------------- 2 Debrecen 24 10 9 5 39 25 39 3 Videoton FC 23 12 1 10 26 22 37 ------------------------- 4 Ujpest 23 9 9 5 31 23 36 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 9 8 6 21 23 35 6 MTK Hungaria 22 9 7 6 27 22 34 7 Paks 22 9 6 7 27 23 33 8 Honved 23 7 7 9 27 28 28 9 Diosgyor 23 6 6 11 25 36 24 10 Vasas Budapest 24 6 3 15 20 38 21 ------------------------- 11 Puskas Akademia FC 23 4 7 12 26 38 19 12 Bekescsaba 23 4 5 14 20 46 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 9 Puskas Akademia FC v Paks (1500) Bekescsaba v Ferencvaros (1700) Diosgyor v Videoton FC (1700) MTK Hungaria v Honved (1700) Szombathelyi Haladas v Ujpest (1700) Saturday, March 12 Debrecen v Honved (1430) MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1430) Paks v Vasas Budapest (1430) Ujpest v Diosgyor (1430) Videoton FC v Bekescsaba (1430) Ferencvaros v Puskas Akademia FC (1700)