Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Diosgyor 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Gyirmot 1 Ujpest 2 Mezokovesd 2 Videoton FC 1 MTK Hungaria 1 Debrecen 1 Paks 1 Honved 1 Vasas Budapest 2 Ferencvaros 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasas Budapest 16 9 4 3 26 15 31 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 16 8 3 5 35 18 27 3 Ferencvaros 16 7 5 4 31 24 26 ------------------------- 4 Honved 16 7 4 5 25 16 25 ------------------------- 5 Mezokoevesd 16 6 5 5 18 20 23 6 Szombathelyi Haladas 16 6 4 6 19 20 22 7 Ujpest 16 5 7 4 26 24 22 8 Debrecen 16 5 5 6 20 22 20 9 MTK Hungaria 16 4 6 6 10 17 18 10 Paks 16 3 8 5 15 21 17 ------------------------- 11 Diosgyor 16 4 3 9 21 33 15 12 Gyirmot 16 3 4 9 8 24 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.