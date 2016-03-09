March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 9
Bekescsaba 0 Ferencvaros 1
Diosgyor 2 Videoton FC 1
MTK Hungaria 1 Honved 0
Puskas Akademia FC 2 Paks 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Ujpest 1
Tuesday, March 8
Vasas Budapest 0 Debrecen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 24 19 2 3 48 12 59
-------------------------
2 Debrecen 24 10 9 5 39 25 39
3 Videoton FC 24 12 1 11 27 24 37
-------------------------
4 MTK Hungaria 23 10 7 6 28 22 37
-------------------------
5 Ujpest 24 9 10 5 32 24 37
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 24 9 9 6 22 24 36
7 Paks 23 9 6 8 28 25 33
8 Honved 24 7 7 10 27 29 28
9 Diosgyor 24 7 6 11 27 37 27
10 Puskas Akademia FC 24 5 7 12 28 39 22
-------------------------
11 Vasas Budapest 24 6 3 15 20 38 21
12 Bekescsaba 24 4 5 15 20 47 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 12
Debrecen v Honved (1430)
MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1430)
Paks v Vasas Budapest (1430)
Ujpest v Diosgyor (1430)
Videoton FC v Bekescsaba (1430)
Ferencvaros v Puskas Akademia FC (1700)