July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 30 Ferencvaros 6 Diosgyor 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Honved 1 Ujpest 1 Paks 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 3 3 0 0 10 3 9 ------------------------- 2 Vasas Budapest 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Diosgyor 3 2 0 1 6 8 6 ------------------------- 4 Honved 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 6 Mezokoevesd 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 7 Gyirmot 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 8 Paks 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 9 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 10 Videoton FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 ------------------------- 11 MTK Hungaria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 12 Debrecen 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 31 Debrecen v Gyirmot (1600) MTK Hungaria v Mezokovesd (1600) Videoton FC v Vasas Budapest (1600)