July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 30
Ferencvaros 6 Diosgyor 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Honved 1
Ujpest 1 Paks 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 3 3 0 0 10 3 9
2 Vasas Budapest 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Diosgyor 3 2 0 1 6 8 6
4 Honved 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
5 Ujpest 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
6 Mezokoevesd 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Gyirmot 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
8 Paks 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
10 Videoton FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
11 MTK Hungaria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
12 Debrecen 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 31
Debrecen v Gyirmot (1600)
MTK Hungaria v Mezokovesd (1600)
Videoton FC v Vasas Budapest (1600)