May 5 Results and standings from Hungarian
championship matches on Saturday:
Ferencvaros 0 Papa 2
Kecskemeti TE 0 Fehervar 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 5 Paks 0
Vasas Budapest 1 Siofok 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Ujpest 1
Played on Friday, May 4
Pecs 1 Diosgyor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 26 18 8 0 53 17 62
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 27 18 3 6 52 18 57
3 Gyor ETO 26 18 3 5 49 27 57
-------------------------
4 Honved 26 12 6 8 43 32 42
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 27 12 5 10 46 37 41
6 Paks 27 10 8 9 40 47 38
7 Diosgyor 27 11 4 12 36 38 37
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 8 10 9 36 33 34
9 Pecs 27 8 10 9 33 39 34
10 Ferencvaros 27 9 6 12 28 30 33
11 Ujpest 27 8 6 13 33 43 30
12 Siofok 27 7 9 11 27 39 30
13 Papa 27 7 6 14 25 36 27
14 Kaposvar 26 5 12 9 30 40 27
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 27 5 9 13 26 45 24
R16 Zalaegerszeg 27 1 9 17 23 59 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 6
Honved v Kaposvar (1400)
Gyor ETO v Debrecen (1600)
