Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Diosgyor 5 Mezokovesd-Zsory SE 0
Gyor ETO 4 Papa 1
MTK Hungaria 2 Kecskemeti TE 2
Pecs 1 Puskas Akademia FC 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 4 Kaposvar 1
Friday, October 4
Debrecen 2 Paks 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fehervar 9 7 1 1 20 6 22
-------------------------
2 Diosgyor 10 6 3 1 18 8 21
3 Debrecen 10 6 2 2 23 11 20
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 9 6 0 3 14 12 18
-------------------------
5 Gyor ETO 10 4 4 2 17 10 16
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 10 4 4 2 16 13 16
7 Paks 10 4 3 3 15 15 15
8 Papa 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
9 Kecskemeti TE 10 3 3 4 14 19 12
10 Honved 9 3 2 4 12 11 11
11 Pecs 10 3 2 5 15 19 11
12 Puskas Akademia FC 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
13 Mezokoevesd-Zsory SE 10 3 1 6 14 24 10
14 Ujpest 9 2 4 3 15 14 10
-------------------------
15 MTK Hungaria 10 2 2 6 10 13 8
16 Kaposvar 10 1 1 8 8 26 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Ferencvaros v Honved (1430)
Fehervar v Ujpest (1630)