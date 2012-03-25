March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Hungarian championship on Sunday
Gyor ETO 4 Paks 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Ferencvaros 1
Saturday, March 24
Debrecen 2 Papa 2
Diosgyor 1 Ujpest 0
Kaposvar 2 Siofok 3
Pecs 1 Fehervar 3
Vasas Budapest 3 Zalaegerszeg 2
Friday, March 23
Honved 1 Kecskemeti TE 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 21 15 6 0 42 15 51
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 21 15 2 4 41 22 47
3 Fehervar 21 13 2 6 39 15 41
-------------------------
4 Honved 21 10 6 5 37 26 36
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 21 10 4 7 31 27 34
6 Pecs 21 8 8 5 30 32 32
7 Kecskemeti TE 21 9 4 8 35 29 31
8 Paks 21 7 6 8 34 39 27
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 21 6 7 8 24 27 25
10 Ferencvaros 21 6 5 10 20 21 23
11 Siofok 21 5 8 8 22 31 23
12 Ujpest 21 6 3 12 26 36 21
13 Vasas Budapest 21 4 8 9 21 33 20
14 Kaposvar 21 3 11 7 25 33 20
-------------------------
15 Papa 21 5 4 12 21 32 19
16 Zalaegerszeg 21 0 8 13 19 49 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation