Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Saturday Friday, February 24 LDU de Quito 4 River Ecuador 0 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Clan Juvenil 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Universidad Catolica 3 1 2 0 8 4 5 3 Emelec 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 3 Fuerza Amarilla 4 1 2 1 4 2 5 5 Macara 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 6 Indepen