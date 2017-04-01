April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Honved 2 Ferencvaros 1
Diosgyor 3 Ujpest 1
Gyirmot 1 MTK Hungaria 0
Paks 0 Videoton FC 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 4 Mezokovesd 2
Vasas Budapest 2 Debrecen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 24 13 6 5 49 20 45
-------------------------
2 Honved 24 13 5 6 38 23 44
3 Vasas Budapest 24 11 5 8 37 26 38
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 24 10 8 6 39 30 38
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 24 10 5 9 32 33 35
6 Paks 24 8 10 6 28 26 34
7 Mezokoevesd 24 8 7 9 27 34 31
8 Ujpest 24 7 10 7 35 36 31
9 Debrecen 24 7 6 11 27 32 27
10 MTK Hungaria 24 6 8 10 18 28 26
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 24 7 3 14 29 48 24
12 Gyirmot 24 4 7 13 12 35 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation