Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Bekescsaba 1 Honved 4
Debrecen 0 Ferencvaros 3
Paks 1 Diosgyor 1
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Vasas Budapest 0
Ujpest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 6 6 0 0 15 2 18
-------------------------
2 Honved 6 3 2 1 12 9 11
3 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 3 2 1 5 4 11
-------------------------
4 Ujpest 6 2 4 0 8 4 10
-------------------------
5 Paks 6 2 2 2 8 4 8
6 Puskas Akademia FC 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
7 Debrecen 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
8 MTK Hungaria 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
9 Vasas Budapest 6 2 0 4 6 9 6
10 Diosgyor 6 1 1 4 5 14 4
-------------------------
11 Videoton FC 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
12 Bekescsaba 6 1 0 5 5 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
MTK Hungaria v Videoton FC (1600)