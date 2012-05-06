May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday.
Honved 0 Kaposvar 0
Gyor ETO 1 Debrecen 2
Saturday, May 5
Ferencvaros 0 Papa 2
Kecskemeti TE 0 Fehervar 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 5 Paks 0
Vasas Budapest 1 Siofok 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Ujpest 1
Friday, May 4
Pecs 1 Diosgyor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 27 19 8 0 55 18 65
2 Fehervar 27 18 3 6 52 18 57
3 Gyor ETO 27 18 3 6 50 29 57
4 Honved 27 12 7 8 43 32 43
5 Kecskemeti TE 27 12 5 10 46 37 41
6 Paks 27 10 8 9 40 47 38
7 Diosgyor 27 11 4 12 36 38 37
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 8 10 9 36 33 34
9 Pecs 27 8 10 9 33 39 34
10 Ferencvaros 27 9 6 12 28 30 33
11 Ujpest 27 8 6 13 33 43 30
12 Siofok 27 7 9 11 27 39 30
13 Kaposvar 27 5 13 9 30 40 28
14 Papa 27 7 6 14 25 36 27
15 Vasas Budapest 27 5 9 13 26 45 24
R16 Zalaegerszeg 27 1 9 17 23 59 12
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation