May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Sunday. Honved 0 Kaposvar 0 Gyor ETO 1 Debrecen 2 Saturday, May 5 Ferencvaros 0 Papa 2 Kecskemeti TE 0 Fehervar 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 5 Paks 0 Vasas Budapest 1 Siofok 0 Zalaegerszeg 1 Ujpest 1 Friday, May 4 Pecs 1 Diosgyor 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Debrecen 27 19 8 0 55 18 65 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 27 18 3 6 52 18 57 3 Gyor ETO 27 18 3 6 50 29 57 ------------------------- 4 Honved 27 12 7 8 43 32 43 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 27 12 5 10 46 37 41 6 Paks 27 10 8 9 40 47 38 7 Diosgyor 27 11 4 12 36 38 37 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 8 10 9 36 33 34 9 Pecs 27 8 10 9 33 39 34 10 Ferencvaros 27 9 6 12 28 30 33 11 Ujpest 27 8 6 13 33 43 30 12 Siofok 27 7 9 11 27 39 30 13 Kaposvar 27 5 13 9 30 40 28 14 Papa 27 7 6 14 25 36 27 ------------------------- 15 Vasas Budapest 27 5 9 13 26 45 24 R16 Zalaegerszeg 27 1 9 17 23 59 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation