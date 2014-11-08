UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Debrecen 2 Dunaujvaros PASE 0 Kecskemeti TE 0 Fehervar 0 Paks 3 Papa 0 Pecs 0 Gyor ETO 3 Ujpest 1 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Friday, November 7 Honved 2 Ferencvaros 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fehervar 14 12 1 1 31 5 37 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 13 10 0 3 18 11 30 3 Paks 14 7 5 2 23 10 26 ------------------------- 4 Ujpest 14 6 7 1 14 8 25 ------------------------- 5 Ferencvaros 14 7 3 4 21 14 24 6 Diosgyor 13 6 5 2 21 16 23 7 Debrecen 14 6 4 4 18 11 22 8 Gyor ETO 14 5 4 5 21 18 19 9 Kecskemeti TE 14 5 4 5 14 15 19 10 Puskas Akademia FC 14 4 3 7 16 20 15 11 Papa 14 3 4 7 7 21 13 12 Nyiregyhaza 13 3 2 8 12 19 11 13 Honved 14 3 2 9 11 19 11 14 Pecs 14 2 4 8 14 26 10 ------------------------- 15 Dunaujvaros PASE * 14 2 4 8 13 28 9 16 Szombathelyi Haladas 13 2 2 9 5 18 8 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Szombathelyi Haladas v MTK Hungaria (1530) Diosgyor v Nyiregyhaza (1730)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
