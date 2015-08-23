Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 MTK Hungaria 1 Videoton FC 0 Saturday, August 22 Bekescsaba 1 Honved 4 Debrecen 0 Ferencvaros 3 Paks 1 Diosgyor 1 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Ujpest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 6 6 0 0 15 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Honved 6 3 2 1 12 9 11 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 3 2 1 5 4 11 ------------------------- 4 MTK Hungaria 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 6 2 4 0 8 4 10 6 Paks 6 2 2 2 8 4 8 7 Puskas Akademia FC 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 8 Debrecen 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 9 Vasas Budapest 6 2 0 4 6 9 6 10 Diosgyor 6 1 1 4 5 14 4 ------------------------- 11 Videoton FC 6 1 0 5 4 9 3 12 Bekescsaba 6 1 0 5 5 16 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation