UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Siofok 2 MTK Hungaria 1 Ujpest 4 Pecs 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 22 15 6 1 44 18 51 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 23 12 5 6 36 23 41 3 Fehervar 23 11 6 6 38 18 39 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 39 27 38 ------------------------- 5 Debrecen 23 11 3 9 33 23 36 6 Honved 23 10 5 8 35 33 35 7 Paks 23 7 11 5 34 25 32 8 Ujpest 23 8 7 8 32 33 31 9 Diosgyor 23 8 7 8 21 27 31 10 Kecskemeti TE 22 8 6 8 27 30 30 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 7 9 7 26 21 30 12 Kaposvar 23 8 5 10 26 28 29 13 Pecs 24 7 7 10 26 34 28 14 Papa 23 6 5 12 17 37 23 ------------------------- 15 Siofok 24 4 4 16 25 52 16 16 Egri FC 23 2 6 15 17 47 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Honved v Kecskemeti TE (1200) Egri FC v Kaposvar (1400) Fehervar v Paks (1400) Papa v Gyor ETO (1630) Sunday, April 21 Diosgyor v Ferencvaros (1430) Szombathelyi Haladas v Debrecen (1630)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)