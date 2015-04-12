April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Ferencvaros 2 Ujpest 0
Fehervar 7 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Saturday, April 11
Honved 1 Diosgyor 1
Dunaujvaros PASE 0 MTK Hungaria 0
Gyor ETO 2 Nyiregyhaza 3
Papa 0 Puskas Akademia FC 1
Paks 2 Pecs 0
Friday, April 10
Kecskemeti TE 1 Debrecen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fehervar 23 18 4 1 54 8 58
-------------------------
2 Ferencvaros 23 14 5 4 36 16 47
3 MTK Hungaria 23 15 1 7 33 21 46
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 23 12 6 5 30 15 42
-------------------------
5 Paks 23 11 7 5 36 22 40
6 Kecskemeti TE 23 10 5 8 28 27 35
7 Diosgyor 23 9 8 6 33 28 35
8 Ujpest 23 7 9 7 19 21 30
9 Puskas Akademia FC 23 8 5 10 23 26 29
10 Gyor ETO 23 7 8 8 32 30 29
11 Nyiregyhaza 23 7 4 12 24 35 25
12 Honved 23 4 7 12 19 31 19
13 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 5 3 15 15 38 18
14 Pecs 23 4 6 13 22 40 18
-------------------------
15 Papa 23 4 6 13 11 37 18
16 Dunaujvaros PASE * 23 4 6 13 18 38 17
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation