April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday
Ujpest 1 Debrecen 5
Fehervar 1 Honved 0
Saturday, March 31
Ferencvaros 1 Vasas Budapest 0
Kecskemeti TE 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Papa 0 Pecs 0
Paks 0 Kaposvar 0
Zalaegerszeg 0 Gyor ETO 2
Friday, March 30
Siofok 1 Diosgyor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 22 16 6 0 47 16 54
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 22 16 2 4 43 22 50
3 Fehervar 22 14 2 6 40 15 44
-------------------------
4 Honved 22 10 6 6 37 27 36
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 22 10 4 8 31 28 34
6 Pecs 22 8 9 5 30 32 33
7 Kecskemeti TE 22 9 5 8 37 31 32
8 Paks 22 7 7 8 34 39 28
9 Ferencvaros 22 7 5 10 21 21 26
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 22 6 8 8 26 29 26
11 Siofok 22 6 8 8 23 31 26
12 Ujpest 22 6 3 13 27 41 21
13 Kaposvar 22 3 12 7 25 33 21
14 Papa 22 5 5 12 21 32 20
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 22 4 8 10 21 34 20
16 Zalaegerszeg 22 0 8 14 19 51 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation