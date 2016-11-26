Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
Honved 2 Vasas Budapest 1
Diosgyor 2 Paks 0
Ferencvaros 2 Gyirmot 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 0
Ujpest 1 Mezokovesd 1
Videoton FC 2 MTK Hungaria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasas Budapest 17 9 4 4 27 17 31
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 17 9 3 5 37 18 30
3 Ferencvaros 17 8 5 4 33 24 29
-------------------------
4 Honved 17 8 4 5 27 17 28
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 17 7 4 6 20 20 25
6 Mezokoevesd 17 6 6 5 19 21 24
7 Ujpest 17 5 8 4 27 25 23
8 Debrecen 17 5 5 7 20 23 20
9 Diosgyor 17 5 3 9 23 33 18
10 MTK Hungaria 17 4 6 7 10 19 18
-------------------------
11 Paks 17 3 8 6 15 23 17
12 Gyirmot 17 3 4 10 8 26 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation