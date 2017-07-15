UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 15 Honved 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Debrecen 1 Mezokovesd 2 Paks 2 Ujpest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Mezokoevesd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Paks 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 Ujpest 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- Balmazujvarosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diosgyor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ferencvaros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puskas Akademia FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vasas Budapest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Videoton FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 16 Ferencvaros v Puskas Akademia FC (1500) Vasas Budapest v Diosgyor (1500) Videoton FC v Balmazujvarosi (1500)