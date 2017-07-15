FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 15, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 15
Honved   2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0  
Debrecen 1 Mezokovesd           2  
Paks     2 Ujpest               2  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Honved               1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
2  Mezokoevesd          1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3  Paks                 1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
3  Ujpest               1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
-------------------------
   Balmazujvarosi       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Diosgyor             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Ferencvaros          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Puskas Akademia FC   0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Vasas Budapest       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Videoton FC          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1:     Champions League preliminary round 
2-4:   Europa League preliminary round    
11-12: Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, July 16      
Ferencvaros          v Puskas Akademia FC (1500)  
Vasas Budapest       v Diosgyor           (1500)  
Videoton FC          v Balmazujvarosi     (1500)

