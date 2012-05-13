May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday.
Diosgyor 2 Honved 1
Fehervar 2 Gyor ETO 1
Saturday, May 12
Debrecen 4 Pecs 0
Kaposvar 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Papa 1 Kecskemeti TE 0
Siofok 2 Zalaegerszeg 0
Ujpest 1 Ferencvaros 1
Friday, May 11
Paks 2 Vasas Budapest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Debrecen 28 20 8 0 59 18 68
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 28 19 3 6 54 19 60
3 Gyor ETO 28 18 3 7 51 31 57
-------------------------
4 Honved 28 12 7 9 44 34 43
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 28 12 5 11 46 38 41
6 Paks 28 11 8 9 42 48 41
7 Diosgyor 28 12 4 12 38 39 40
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 8 11 9 37 34 35
9 Ferencvaros 28 9 7 12 29 31 34
10 Pecs 28 8 10 10 33 43 34
11 Siofok 28 8 9 11 29 39 33
12 Ujpest 28 8 7 13 34 44 31
13 Papa 28 8 6 14 26 36 30
14 Kaposvar 28 5 14 9 31 41 29
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 28 5 9 14 27 47 24
R16 Zalaegerszeg 28 1 9 18 23 61 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation