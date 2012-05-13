May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Sunday. Diosgyor 2 Honved 1 Fehervar 2 Gyor ETO 1 Saturday, May 12 Debrecen 4 Pecs 0 Kaposvar 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Papa 1 Kecskemeti TE 0 Siofok 2 Zalaegerszeg 0 Ujpest 1 Ferencvaros 1 Friday, May 11 Paks 2 Vasas Budapest 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Debrecen 28 20 8 0 59 18 68 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 28 19 3 6 54 19 60 3 Gyor ETO 28 18 3 7 51 31 57 ------------------------- 4 Honved 28 12 7 9 44 34 43 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 28 12 5 11 46 38 41 6 Paks 28 11 8 9 42 48 41 7 Diosgyor 28 12 4 12 38 39 40 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 8 11 9 37 34 35 9 Ferencvaros 28 9 7 12 29 31 34 10 Pecs 28 8 10 10 33 43 34 11 Siofok 28 8 9 11 29 39 33 12 Ujpest 28 8 7 13 34 44 31 13 Papa 28 8 6 14 26 36 30 14 Kaposvar 28 5 14 9 31 41 29 ------------------------- 15 Vasas Budapest 28 5 9 14 27 47 24 R16 Zalaegerszeg 28 1 9 18 23 61 12 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation