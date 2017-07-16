FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
July 16, 2017 / 4:57 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16
Ferencvaros    1 Puskas Akademia FC   1  
Vasas Budapest 0 Diosgyor             2  
Videoton FC    1 Balmazujvarosi       1  
Saturday, July 15
Honved         2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0  
Debrecen       1 Mezokovesd           2  
Paks           2 Ujpest               2  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Honved               1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
1  Diosgyor             1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
3  Mezokoevesd          1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
4  Paks                 1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
4  Ujpest               1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
-------------------------
6  Balmazujvarosi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Ferencvaros          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Puskas Akademia FC   1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Videoton FC          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
10 Debrecen             1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
-------------------------
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
11 Vasas Budapest       1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round      
3:     Europa League preliminary round         
4-5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation

