Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 16 Ferencvaros 1 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Diosgyor 2 Videoton FC 1 Balmazujvarosi 1 Saturday, July 15 Honved 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Debrecen 1 Mezokovesd 2 Paks 2 Ujpest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 Diosgyor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Mezokoevesd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Paks 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Ujpest 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 6 Balmazujvarosi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Ferencvaros 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Puskas Akademia FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Videoton FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Debrecen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 Vasas Budapest 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation