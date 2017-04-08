April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Debrecen 2 Gyirmot 1
Ferencvaros 1 Diosgyor 1
MTK Hungaria 2 Mezokovesd 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Honved 1
Ujpest 1 Paks 1
Videoton FC 1 Vasas Budapest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Honved 25 14 5 6 39 23 47
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45
3 Vasas Budapest 25 12 5 8 39 27 41
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 25 10 9 6 40 31 39
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35
6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35
7 Ujpest 25 7 11 7 36 37 32
8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31
9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30
10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 25 7 4 14 30 49 25
12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation