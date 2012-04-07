April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 7
Debrecen 1 Siofok 1
Diosgyor 1 Paks 2
Pecs 0 Ujpest 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Fehervar 2
Vasas Budapest 2 Kecskemeti TE 4
Friday, April 6
Gyor ETO 2 Kaposvar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 23 16 7 0 48 17 55
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 23 17 2 4 45 23 53
3 Fehervar 23 14 3 6 42 17 45
-------------------------
4 Honved 22 10 6 6 37 27 36
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 23 10 5 8 41 33 35
6 Diosgyor 23 10 4 9 32 30 34
7 Pecs 23 8 10 5 30 32 34
8 Paks 23 8 7 8 36 40 31
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 6 9 8 28 31 27
10 Siofok 23 6 9 8 24 32 27
11 Ferencvaros 22 7 5 10 21 21 26
12 Ujpest 23 6 4 13 27 41 22
13 Kaposvar 23 3 12 8 26 35 21
14 Papa 22 5 5 12 21 32 20
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 23 4 8 11 23 38 20
16 Zalaegerszeg 22 0 8 14 19 51 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 8
Honved v Papa (1400)
Zalaegerszeg v Ferencvaros (1600)