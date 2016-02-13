Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Bekescsaba 0 Ferencvaros 1
Honved 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Debrecen 4 Vasas Budapest 0
MTK Hungaria Paks Postponed
Puskas Akademia FC 1 Diosgyor 0
Ujpest 1 Videoton FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 20 17 1 2 42 8 52
-------------------------
2 Ujpest 20 9 7 4 28 19 34
3 Szombathelyi Haladas 20 8 8 4 18 19 32
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 20 8 7 5 32 22 31
-------------------------
5 Videoton FC 20 10 0 10 22 20 30
6 Paks 19 8 6 5 24 19 30
7 MTK Hungaria 19 8 5 6 24 20 29
8 Honved 20 6 6 8 24 25 24
9 Diosgyor 20 5 5 10 20 31 20
10 Puskas Akademia FC 20 4 7 9 24 31 19
-------------------------
11 Vasas Budapest 20 5 1 14 19 35 16
12 Bekescsaba 20 3 3 14 17 45 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
MTK Hungaria v Paks (1430) Postponed