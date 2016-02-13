Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 Bekescsaba 0 Ferencvaros 1 Honved 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 4 Vasas Budapest 0 MTK Hungaria Paks Postponed Puskas Akademia FC 1 Diosgyor 0 Ujpest 1 Videoton FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ferencvaros 20 17 1 2 42 8 52 ------------------------- 2 Ujpest 20 9 7 4 28 19 34 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 20 8 8 4 18 19 32 ------------------------- 4 Debrecen 20 8 7 5 32 22 31 ------------------------- 5 Videoton FC 20 10 0 10 22 20 30 6 Paks 19 8 6 5 24 19 30 7 MTK Hungaria 19 8 5 6 24 20 29 8 Honved 20 6 6 8 24 25 24 9 Diosgyor 20 5 5 10 20 31 20 10 Puskas Akademia FC 20 4 7 9 24 31 19 ------------------------- 11 Vasas Budapest 20 5 1 14 19 35 16 12 Bekescsaba 20 3 3 14 17 45 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 13 MTK Hungaria v Paks (1430) Postponed