May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Friday Gyor ETO 3 Pecs 0 Kecskemeti TE 0 Ujpest 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Debrecen 28 20 8 0 59 18 68 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 28 19 3 6 54 19 60 3 Gyor ETO 29 19 3 7 54 31 60 ------------------------- 4 Honved 28 12 7 9 44 34 43 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 29 12 6 11 46 38 42 6 Paks 28 11 8 9 42 48 41 7 Diosgyor 28 12 4 12 38 39 40 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 8 11 9 37 34 35 9 Ferencvaros 28 9 7 12 29 31 34 10 Pecs 29 8 10 11 33 46 34 11 Siofok 28 8 9 11 29 39 33 12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 34 44 32 13 Papa 28 8 6 14 26 36 30 14 Kaposvar 28 5 14 9 31 41 29 ------------------------- R15 Vasas Budapest 28 5 9 14 27 47 22 R16 Zalaegerszeg 28 1 9 18 23 61 12 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated Note: Vasas deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 19 Ferencvaros v Siofok (1300) Sunday, May 20 Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1300) Vasas Budapest v Kaposvar (1300) Zalaegerszeg v Paks (1300) Honved v Debrecen (1400) Fehervar v Papa (1600)