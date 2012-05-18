May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Friday
Gyor ETO 3 Pecs 0
Kecskemeti TE 0 Ujpest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Debrecen 28 20 8 0 59 18 68
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 28 19 3 6 54 19 60
3 Gyor ETO 29 19 3 7 54 31 60
-------------------------
4 Honved 28 12 7 9 44 34 43
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 29 12 6 11 46 38 42
6 Paks 28 11 8 9 42 48 41
7 Diosgyor 28 12 4 12 38 39 40
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 28 8 11 9 37 34 35
9 Ferencvaros 28 9 7 12 29 31 34
10 Pecs 29 8 10 11 33 46 34
11 Siofok 28 8 9 11 29 39 33
12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 34 44 32
13 Papa 28 8 6 14 26 36 30
14 Kaposvar 28 5 14 9 31 41 29
-------------------------
R15 Vasas Budapest 28 5 9 14 27 47 22
R16 Zalaegerszeg 28 1 9 18 23 61 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
Note: Vasas deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 19
Ferencvaros v Siofok (1300)
Sunday, May 20
Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1300)
Vasas Budapest v Kaposvar (1300)
Zalaegerszeg v Paks (1300)
Honved v Debrecen (1400)
Fehervar v Papa (1600)